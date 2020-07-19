Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $125.64 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.