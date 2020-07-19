Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.