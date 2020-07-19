Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,252.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $6,252.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,556,766 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

