Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $93.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

