Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,085,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $123.56 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $133.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.