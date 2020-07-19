Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 839 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.81.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

