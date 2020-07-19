Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,239 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

HD stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.