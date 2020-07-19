Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 229 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 39,740.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 156,975 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,466,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 198.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55,734 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000.

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

