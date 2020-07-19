Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,077 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 397,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 140,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

