Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,584 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,584 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

MDYV opened at $43.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

