Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

