Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,310 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 504,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,335,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 417,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,862,000.

MDYG stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

