Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

IAU opened at $17.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

