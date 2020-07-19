Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $746.21.

SHOP opened at $928.13 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,074.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $874.46 and a 200 day moving average of $602.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

