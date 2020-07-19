Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,616,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,437,000 after acquiring an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

