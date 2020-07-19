Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 910 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.