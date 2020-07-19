Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 42,740 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

