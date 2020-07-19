Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,158 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 278,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

