Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Spotify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.31.

SPOT stock opened at $263.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

