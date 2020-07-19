Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after acquiring an additional 134,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 76,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter.

XSD opened at $118.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

