Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $110.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

