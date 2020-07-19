Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the second quarter worth about $2,956,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 45.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 390,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 31.6% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 27.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

