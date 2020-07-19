Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 370.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 602.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Wabash National stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

