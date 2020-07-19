Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

