Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $118.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

