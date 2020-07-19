Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.