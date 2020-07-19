Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

