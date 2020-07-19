Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

