Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.48. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

