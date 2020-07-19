Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,425,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,466 shares of company stock worth $17,278,831 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.