Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

