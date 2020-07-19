Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $258.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

