Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,574,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,524,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $368.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

