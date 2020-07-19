Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,988 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

