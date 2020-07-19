Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,235 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

