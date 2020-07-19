Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

