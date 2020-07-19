Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $117.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

