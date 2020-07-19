Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra raised their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

