Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

