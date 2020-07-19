Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,838 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 704.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,477,000 after acquiring an additional 328,348 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,221,000 after acquiring an additional 247,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,436 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TLT opened at $166.78 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $130.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

