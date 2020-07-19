PriceSmart, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Analysts’ Expectations, Shares Rise by 0% (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales decreased by 4.9% in the month of June. PriceSmart’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $64.88 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

