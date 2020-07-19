Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRVL. ValuEngine lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

PRVL opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $531.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

