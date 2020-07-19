POA Network (POA) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

POA Network Coin Profile

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.