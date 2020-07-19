PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLXP. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PLXP opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PLx Pharma stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of PLx Pharma worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

