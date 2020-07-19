Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 360.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

