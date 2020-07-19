Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.37. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 58,133 shares traded.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $335.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 95.56%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

