Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of PAA opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after buying an additional 1,233,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after buying an additional 774,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,251 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

