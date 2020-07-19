Piper Sandler Weighs in on Willis Towers Watson PLC’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.86.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $208.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.