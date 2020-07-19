Piper Sandler Weighs in on Progenity’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progenity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progenity’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

PROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Progenity has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

