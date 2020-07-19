Piper Sandler Comments on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

